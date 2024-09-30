More Boise households to get access to city composting bins

The city of Boise reports 97% of eligible residents participate in its curbside composting program. But, up until now, residents in apartments or large multifamily buildings haven’t been able to participate.

Last month, the city quietly launched a year-long pilot program of food waste drop off bins in two locations: Fort Boise Park in the north end and Comba Park on Five Mile near Ustick.

The city’s compost program diverts about one-third of all waste generated in Boise out of the landfill with green bins for single family homes. Lisa Knapp, materials management environmental analyst, said about one in five homes in Boise don't have access to this program – many are people who live in apartments.

"We've targeted areas of the city that have a little bit more density of multifamily development," Knapp said.

Interested residents have to register online to get a code to unlock the bins to participate because the city wants to track who is using the free service. It will help the city figure out where future drop off bins might be most useful. Boise is also conducting a survey to see what people want from solid waste services.

Knapp said, fruits and vegetables, eggshells and coffee grounds are some of the things you can compost.

"We do also take grains and bread and rice and pasta," she said.

Keeping food waste out of the landfill is even more important than yard waste, Knapp explained, because it breaks down more readily into methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The composting process releases CO2, which is still a greenhouse gas, but much less harmful than methane.

Residents can have the finished compost delivered (for groups of neighbors or neighborhood associations) or access pickup piles for free.

Separately, the city is currently seeking feedback on its solid waste program through a survey open through September.

