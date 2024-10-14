Boise says the second Monday of October is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Not Idaho

The idea of marking the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day rather than Columbus Day began in the 1970s. A few California cities were first to make it official.

Other American cities followed – Moscow was the first Idaho city to do the same in 2017. Boise followed in 2018.

“We acknowledge Boise still remains the ancestral, cultural and unceded territories of the Shoshone-Bannock and Northern Paiute people,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who was Boise City Council President in 2018 when “under [then] Mayor Bieter’s leadership” the city made the holiday official.

That said, the State of Idaho and most of Idaho's counties still consider the same day to be Columbus Day.

McLean visits with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the holiday, her recent trip to Gorongosa, Africa and how Boise City Hall will soon be a part of early in-person voting.

Read the full transcript below:

GEORGE PRENTICE: It's Morning Edition. Hi. I'm George Prentice. It is Monday, October 14th and we are so pleased to spend some of this Indigenous Peoples Day with you, dear listener. And we are doubly pleased that Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is joining us as well. Mayor McLean, good morning.

LAUREN MCLEAN: Good morning. I hope everybody had a great weekend.

PRENTICE: I want to talk a bit about this important holiday in a moment, but up top, I have to ask about your recent trip to Gorongosa. I know it was a personal trip for you, but given Gorongosa's relationship with the City of Boise, I've got to ask. We get a taste of it when we visit Boise. But can I assume that it is amazing there?

MCLEAN: It's because of the long relationship that Boise has had with Gorongosa, that Scott and I have saved money for so long, wanting to go see the great work that Greg Carr and that amazing team have done there. And also like, yes, when you visit Zoo Boise, you get a taste of it with the Gorongosa exhibit, but you're also helping advance the park with the conservation fee that we have on those tickets. Boiseans and people visiting the zoo have donated nearly $200,000 since the partnership began about ten years ago.

PRENTICE: The City of Boise was well ahead of the state of Idaho. To recognize this day as Indigenous Peoples Day and make it an official holiday. Unfortunately, the state still calls the second Monday in October Columbus Day. That's a different conversation. For us this morning, can you talk for a couple of minutes of the importance of indigenous peoples to who we are and where we live?

MCLEAN: Sure. You know, and it was under Mayor Bieter’s leadership when I was on the city council, when I was council president, that the City of Boise recognized Indigenous Peoples Day back in 2018. And we did this to celebrate the history and contributions of the native people around the country, of course, but in particular to acknowledge the people of the Boise Valley and to acknowledge that Boise still remains the ancestral, cultural and unceded territories of the Shoshone-Bannock and Northern Paiute people.

PRENTICE: I know we've got just about a minute more, but I'd be remiss not to note that early in-person voting begins tomorrow, October 15th, at locations across Ada County and including Boise City Hall. Politics aside, can I ask you to weigh in on the importance of people being registered and casting their vote, especially this year?

MCLEAN: Oh, it's so important. And I got to tell you, George, that I love it when early voting starts, because we have early voting at City Hall, and it is so wonderful to see the people that come through to vote early, to be able to say hi, of course, to thank the election workers. But City Hall gets a little bit busier and it's a reminder every day during early vote how important it is. And just like outside City Hall, if you come to vote early, you'll see the Suffrage quilt mural that was installed, and it says your voice is your vote. This is the way that our residents can impact the future of our state and nation this year. Encourage everybody to come on out to Boise City Hall, the Ada County Elections Office, or the library at Downtown Crossing as a way to vote.

PRENTICE: Mayor Lauren McLean, happy Indigenous Peoples Day to you. Safe journey is always. We look forward to many conversations to come, but for now, thanks for giving me some time this morning.

MCLEAN: Well thanks George so much for giving me some time. I hope you have a good Monday. Happy Indigenous Peoples Day! Look forward to talking more.

