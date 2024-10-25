The Sun Valley Film Festival is moving … to award season.

Moving a film festival is not the easiest move … just ask Sundance which is in the throes of the possibility of physically moving their showcase to another town.

But the folks at the Sun Valley Film Festival wouldn't dream of leaving Idaho’s Wood River Valley. Instead, they’re moving from late winter to the holiday season – more specifically, December. And while an abundance of tinsel of Christmas trees will be everywhere you’ll look, there’s another kind of tinsel (as in tinsel town) that can’t be ignored.

“We’ve had so many industry folks ask, “Have you guys thought about December?’ It is really an opportunity… to become a must-stop on that award season circuit … to have a higher caliber of Oscar-contending films, filmmakers and talent come to Sun Valley,” said Candace Pate, director of the Sun Valley Film Festival.

“Our weekend will be very close to those nominations being announced,” said Teddy Grennan, SVFF Executive Director. “So, yes, we hope to have maybe a little bit of an impact with a picture or two.”

Grennan and Pate visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice about their full-fledged move in 2025, but how film-lovers can have something to look forward to this December as well.

