Fire on BLM land in SE Boise grows to estimated 200 acres

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie,
Sasa Woodruff
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:54 PM MDT
The Leeds Fire was detected about 2:15 p.m. about five miles southeast of Boise on Bureau of Land Management land. The fire had grown from 15 acres to an estimated 200 acres by 5 p.m.

Multiple resources have been deployed from the BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, Boise and Eagle to protect structures around Silver Ridge, Bogus Ridge and Zaffre Ridge streets. This area is called Sunny Ridge, according to Google Maps.

There are no evacuations at this time and no estimate on when this will be contained or controlled.

You can follow updates at the BLM Idaho Fire's Facebook page and on Watch Duty.
