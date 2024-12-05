© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Federal funds help Boise Bench canal system get a make-over

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published December 5, 2024 at 11:51 AM MST
A handful of construction men, dressed in neon jackets and hard hats, roll out a large geocomposite lining on the bottom of a canal that appears recently packed with sand
Idaho Department of Water Resource Board
/
Press Release

The Treasure Valley’s irrigation system is getting a make-over, funded by federal grants and loans. The project will rehab six miles of canals on the Boise Bench, part of a 41 miles irrigation system that provides water to roughly 165,000 acres of farmland in the treasure valley.

The New York Irrigation District is receiving $50 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and a $12.5 million loan from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Boise Project Board of Control has been working on the canals roughly 400 feet at a time, when they’re not in use in winter. Project manager Bob Carter says the funding will accelerate the project, which should be completed in six years, instead of 50.

“That's going to help us move this process forward and get this done in approximately a mile a year by hiring an outside contractor that has a bigger workforce to do this,” he explained.

“We've been putting in a geocomposite membrane and then putting. Six inches of steel reinforced concrete on top of that so that it's virtually almost like building a half a pipe,” Carter added.

Perched above thousands of homes on the Boise Bench, the New York Canal was completed in 1909. Recently, the Bureau of Reclamation designated it as a “Urban Canal of Concern” because of its age and potential risk of leakage.

“It services over 1500 miles of other canals and laterals,” Carter said. “So it's very, very important to keep it in great shape.”
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

