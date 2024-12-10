Kroger-Albertsons merger blocked by federal, state judges

A federal judge in Oregon on Tuesday blocked the proposed $24.6 billion deal between Kroger and Albertsons Companies, siding with the Federal Trade Commission.

About an hour later, Washington State Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson ruled the merger violated Washington consumer protection laws and blocked it from moving forward in that state.

Oregon District Judge Adrianne Nelson ruled that comparing the two supermarket giants with operations like Walmart, Costco or Amazon was not enough to justify the merger.

"The evidence that industry professionals understand supermarkets to be a distinct category of stores that compete with each other, and that supermarkets monitor each other's pricing and are sensitive to changes bolsters the conclusion that supermarkets are a submarket within grocery retailers," Nelson wrote, adding in a different section of the ruling that the court found substantial evidence of head-to-head competition between Kroger and Albertsons-owned stores which would be eliminated by the merger.

Nelson's ruling also found the planned divestiture of 579 store locations to a third-party buyer, C&S Grocery Wholesalers, "is not sufficient in scale to adequately compete with the merged firm and is structured in a way that will significantly disadvantage C&S as a competitor."

The ruling noted that of 334 grocery stores acquired by C&S between 2001 and 2012, all but three remained with the company in 2012. Nelson also questioned the ability and experience of C&S to run a retail grocery operation, despite Albertsons committing around 1,000 current employees to transfer to C&S in the deal, including Albertsons Chief Operating Officer Susan Morris.

Albertsons has argued its stability as a company could be at risk if the merger doesn't go through, not directly using a "failed firm" defense, but warning throughout proceedings that "tough decisions" would likely be needed related to store performance. Both companies expressed concerns about their abilities without merging to successfully compete with larger retail companies. Those concerns aren't enough to outweigh antitrust law, Nelson wrote.

"The overarching goals of antitrust law are not met, however, by permitting an otherwise unlawful merger in order to permit firms to compete with an industry giant."

The ruling pauses the merger for further administrative proceedings by the Federal Trade Commission, but does not force Kroger and Albertsons to abandon the merger. The two companies said in court proceedings an injunction would kill the deal.

“We are disappointed by the U.S. District Court’s decision to grant the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction. We believe we clearly outlined during the proceedings how the proposed merger would expand competition, lower prices, increase associate wages, protect union jobs, and enhance customers’ shopping experience. We are carefully reviewing the Court’s opinion and are evaluating our options in accordance with the merger agreement.”

Albertsons

Representatives for Kroger did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

