Wait … that guy from Morning Edition is going to host what?

“Everybody has a story to tell.”

The prompt may sound simple. The results are anything but. Hilarious. Emotional. Provocative. You name it, the passions flow like a river through an evening of Story Story Night which, for 14 years now, has showcased stories that reveal ordinary lives to be ... well, extraordinary.

“You see members of our community – brave members of our community – get up on stage and share their lives… share stories from the heart,” said Story Story host Jodi Eichelberger. “They’re vulnerable. And they often are discovering things with the telling of their story …. and that's something we love.”

The prolific Eichelberger is also a superb actor. In fact, he’s currently part of the company of Alley Repertory Theater’s production of "Merrily We Roll Along." But little did he know when he was cast that that performance schedule would bump up against Story Story Night’s Dec. 26 show.

“So you, George, will only be the third person in the history of Story Story Night to host,” said Eichelberger.

Indeed, yours truly will be at the microphone for the Boxing Day edition of Story Story Night. Now, exactly what will jump out of that mysterious box will be anyone’s guess.

The true stories of the Dec. 26 show will be inspired by the theme “King.”

“Our whole season is based on pieces from a chessboard,” said Eichelberger. “And we decided that ‘King” would be our end-of-year show because of its association with the Three Magi, King of Kings, things like that … ending the year in a big way.”

Yes, I too will have my own “King” story to share during the show. And what will follow will be a bounty of surprises, but it's not as if I don't need some moral support, so Eichelberger was kind enough to join me on Morning Edition to share a few tips on how to host what should be one of the more entertaining evenings of the holiday season.

