2024: A Year of Mornings

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM MST
525,600 minutes (Hey that would make a great song).

In Brazil, it’s a New Year's Eve tradition to wear all white and then jump into the ocean at midnight.

In Russia during the final 12 seconds of the year, they make wishes for the new year.

In Spain, they wear red underwear (they insist that it be new for good luck).

In Italy, they swallow 12 spoonfuls of lentils at the stroke of midnight.

In Britain, revelers turn to the world’s most famous clock – Big Ben – for the official countdown.

But the Scottish tradition reaches far and wide across the globe. They make a point to honor the 18th century poet Robert Burns and his poem Auld Lang Syne. And nearly 250 years since its composition, millions still sing Burns’ song about not forgetting our past.

While we have collectively endured more than our share of challenges in 2024, we are reminded that after 365 spins of the planet, there will be 365 more in 2025, and with that will come new desires for change, opportunity and, above all, hope.

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?”

Of course not.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

