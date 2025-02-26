© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Click here for Wood River Valley station status

Office of Police Accountability releases 2024 report, recommends more 'effective communication'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:05 AM MST
A grey sign for the "Office of Police Oversight" on a red brick background.
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio News

The Boise Office of Police Accountability presented its annual report to the City Council Tuesday, breaking down both the complaints against the Police Department and its use of deadly force.

In 2024, Boise Police Department officers killed 6 people, bringing the total since 2015 to 22.

OPA Data Analyst Lexi said BPD recorded 151 instances of officers either drawing a weapon or using physical force on a member of the public last year.

“The presence of a weapon and disobeying officer commands were the most common reasons given for applying force for use of force,” she explained.

OPA Director Nicole McKay recommended the department continue to prioritize de-escalation techniques.

“Repetitive yelling is ineffective. It can result in conflicting orders by multiple officers. For example. ‘Don't move. Show me your hands. Get on the ground! Do it now,’” she explained.

“We have seen incidents where you will have multiple officers all yelling different commands at the same time. It's very chaotic,” she said, adding it was understandable.

“We are in very high risk, dynamic situations. And I think that is an instinctual thing to do. What we are trying to really encourage training to focus on is having that designated communicator and the discipline by all the other officers to not say anything.”

McKay added the OPA encouraged both data transparency and accountability.

“The current data systems used to store and access BPD data are challenging to view, utilize and validate,” she said. “It is also challenging to connect BPD data to other sources of data, migrating to a system that allows the software products to, quote unquote, speak to each other would be highly beneficial to both BPD and OPA.”

The OPA also completed 28 investigations of alleged police misconduct last year, finding that 15 were substantiated. The majority were related to performance in duty and rudeness.
Tags
News Boise Police DepartmentPolice Shooting
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate