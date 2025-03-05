Affordable housing efforts among Boise efforts on hold with Trump Administration's federal grants freeze

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says cities across Idaho are still evaluating what programs are affected and what could happen next.

We also talked to the mayor about state lawmakers targeting a city code requirement for electric vehicle parking spots in new construction or commercial renovation projects, and the changes coming to city code after the Idaho Supreme Court nullified the city council's approval of the new Interfaith Sanctuary location.

A shorter portion of this conversation, edited for time, aired on Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio on Wednesday, March 5.