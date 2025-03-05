© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Affordable housing efforts among Boise efforts on hold with Trump Administration's federal grants freeze

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:32 PM MST
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean stands in city council chambers holding an oversized check to the city for $3.2 million dollars from the U.S> Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD's regional administrator, Andrew Lofton, is holding the other end of the check and speaking to the audience using a microphone.
Troy Oppie
/
BSPR
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean poses in November 2024 with Regional HUD Administrator Andrew Lofton, accepting a $3.2 million dollar check for youth homelessness prevention efforts in Boise. That federal grant is among many frozen by the Trump Administration.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says cities across Idaho are still evaluating what programs are affected and what could happen next.

We also talked to the mayor about state lawmakers targeting a city code requirement for electric vehicle parking spots in new construction or commercial renovation projects, and the changes coming to city code after the Idaho Supreme Court nullified the city council's approval of the new Interfaith Sanctuary location.

A shorter portion of this conversation, edited for time, aired on Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio on Wednesday, March 5.
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
