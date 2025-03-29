© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

There were salutes, smiles and tears as Idaho Guard Airmen deploy to the Middle East

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published March 29, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
More 300 Airmen of the Idaho Air National Guard deployed March 29, 2025
Idaho Air National Guard
More 300 Airmen of the Idaho Air National Guard deployed March 29, 2025

“I always pass on to our Airmen that a deployment is where you get to do your actual job”

Emotions and pride ran high as the sun was coming up over Gowen Field on Saturday, as families and friends waved goodbye to just over 300 Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard.

For security reasons, the Pentagon doesn’t release too many details at deployment; that said, the Guard did say the Airmen were headed for southwest Asia (i.e. the Middle East) “in support of combat and peacekeeping operations within the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility.”

Command Chief Master Sergeant Lehi Hartwell knows all too well about deployments. He’s been on nine himself.

“I always pass on to our Airmen that a deployment is where you get to do your actual job” said Hartwell. “Every weekend we drill… we prepare to go and actually do our job. There are stresses to it. But when we go and deploy, we overcome those stressed by getting hands-on… well, everything.”

But then there is the very real issue of leaving their loved ones back home.

Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt
/
Jaclyn A. Eisenbrandt

“I think the biggest stresses we have is leaving our loved ones and our civilian jobs in Idaho,” said Hartwell. “But we have a lot of resources. We have a Yellow Ribbon program that we walk through. And there are plenty of us at home that are well positioned to take care of that for them.”

The 124th Fighter Wing has deployed often in recent memory – twice in 2003, plus in 2007, 2008, 2016, the largest in 2020, and others. Nearly 1,300 Airmen comprise the Idaho Air National Guard.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News Idaho Air National Guard
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate