Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Pocatello Police defends shooting 17 year old with autism: teen remains in critical condition

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:31 PM MDT
Pocatello Chief Roger Schei stands behind a podium flanked by an American flag to one side. The podium has the Pocatello Police seal in front of it.
Screenshot
/
Pocatello Facebook Live
Pocatello Chief Roger Schei made a statement to press and did not answer questions following the shooting of a 17 year old over the weekend

Pocatello Police made a press statement defending the weekend shooting of a 17-year-old with autism. On Monday, his family reported to Local News 8 he was in critical condition.

In a video circulating on social media, officers are seen opening fire within seconds of responding to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei did not take questions on Monday afternoon and played the 911 call that dispatched the police in its entirety.

“We are also aware of the video circulating online, which shows only one angle. The full picture requires careful, careful review of all facts and evidence,” he said.

A video taken by a bystander from across the street shows the teenager laying on the ground in a residential front yard surrounded by a fence. The teen appears to be holding a knife while an adult woman stands out of his reach, seemingly trying to talk to him.

The video shows the teen making uncoordinated slow movements for about two minutes before four police officers rush to the scene.

When the teenager sees them, he stumbles up and officers immediately start shouting at him. The teen takes two steps towards them before they shoot him multiple times and he falls to the ground. Less than 20 seconds go by between the officers leaving their vehicle and them opening fire.

The video shows the officers were separated from the victim by a chain link fence.

Schei said the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force would be investigating the shooting.

“We know this incident has deeply affected the community,” the chief said.

The Pocatello PD’s facebook account is flooded by negative comments decrying police brutality. Many commenters are asking why the officers on the scene did not de-escalate the situation before shooting.

The teen’s family told Local News 8 he had to have his leg amputated over the weekend, and went into another surgery on Monday morning.
Julie Luchetta
