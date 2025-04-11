Iconic Boise Train Depot gets ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary

© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published April 11, 2025 at 9:11 AM MDT
A black an white photograph showing the front of the train depot facing the train tracks, on a sunny and clear day. The building, with its bell tower, is in the style of the Spanish Mission Revival architecture, with white walls and a clean lines.
Garrett Duane, Historic American Building Survey
/
Library of Congress
Archival photograph of the Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Boise, opened in 1925. Photograph taken after 1933.

The Boise Train Depot is turning 100 years old. The station overlooking downtown, with its iconic bell tower and mission revival style architecture is marking the event with a four day celebration.

On April 16t, 1925, crowds gathered at the Boise Depot to watch the first passenger train arrive into town.

“It drew thousands of people. And Boise was a much smaller place at the time,” said Bonnie Shelton from Parks and Recreation. The hope is that this centennial celebration will capture the excitement of the train station’s opening ceremony.

A overhead picture of the opening day of the Boise Train Depot
1 of 3  — opening day train depot archives boise.jpg
Opening day at the Boise Train Depot, April 16th, 1925
Boise / City Archives
Old picture of women dressed in fancy white dresses, holding baskets and carryings apple blossoms in front of a train engine.
2 of 3  — Apple Blossom girls Boise Depot train celebration.jpg
Opening Day, Apple Blossom Girls, April 16th, 1925
Boise / City Archives
Old picture of travelers inside the Boise Depot
3 of 3  — Boise Depot train archives passengers
Travelers in the Boise Depot
Boise / City Archives

“Coming through Boise and being a connection to places in the east and in the west. It was a big deal,” Shelton said. “You've maybe seen some of those pictures of the Apple Blossom girls and just the fanfare from that day.”

The celebration is also a way to check in with the community about what it would mean to re-open a passenger rail line. The last passenger train, an Amtrak, came through the depot in 1997.

“Hopefully in the next 100 years when they're celebrating the 200th anniversary, there is that rail option and utilization of the depot as it once was,” Shelton added.

Festivities kick off this Sunday at 11 and will run until Wednesday, with food, local vendors, historical tours, presentations, an art installation projected onto the depot and, of course, model trains. More information can be found here.
News TrainsBoise Depot
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

