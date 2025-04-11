Iconic Boise Train Depot gets ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary

The Boise Train Depot is turning 100 years old. The station overlooking downtown, with its iconic bell tower and mission revival style architecture is marking the event with a four day celebration.

On April 16t, 1925, crowds gathered at the Boise Depot to watch the first passenger train arrive into town.

“It drew thousands of people. And Boise was a much smaller place at the time,” said Bonnie Shelton from Parks and Recreation. The hope is that this centennial celebration will capture the excitement of the train station’s opening ceremony.

1 of 3 — opening day train depot archives boise.jpg Opening day at the Boise Train Depot, April 16th, 1925 Boise / City Archives 2 of 3 — Apple Blossom girls Boise Depot train celebration.jpg Opening Day, Apple Blossom Girls, April 16th, 1925 Boise / City Archives 3 of 3 — Boise Depot train archives passengers Travelers in the Boise Depot Boise / City Archives

“Coming through Boise and being a connection to places in the east and in the west. It was a big deal,” Shelton said. “You've maybe seen some of those pictures of the Apple Blossom girls and just the fanfare from that day.”

The celebration is also a way to check in with the community about what it would mean to re-open a passenger rail line. The last passenger train, an Amtrak, came through the depot in 1997.

“Hopefully in the next 100 years when they're celebrating the 200th anniversary, there is that rail option and utilization of the depot as it once was,” Shelton added.