Idaho Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis has died at age 88, the day after Easter. The Vatican reports he from a stroke and heart failure, after a long bout with pneumonia.

He made an appearance for Easter Sunday celebrations before he passed away the next morning.

He was the first Jesuit pope and the first from Latin America.

“United in prayer with Catholics in Idaho, the United States, and those around the world, and with all people of good will, we pray in gratitude for the life of our revered shepherd. We mourn the passing of our Holy Father and ask Saint Joseph to accompany him,” wrote Bishop Peter Christensen of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise in a statement on Monday.

Scott Pearhill, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, said the late pope avoided extravagance and believes he lived up to his papal name.

"I think he chose the name Francis, a speculation on my part, because Saint Francis of Assisi in the 13th century, was a saint who brought us back to basics, who also chose to live in a very, humble manner," said Pearhill. "Who also had a great concern for our common home, the Earth."

Pearhill said his fellow Catholics are still processing the news.

"I think people are also already beginning to remember fondly, many memories of Pope Francis as well," Pearhill said.

Bishop Peter Christensen will hold the memorial mass Wednesday at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist at 12:15 p.m., in honor of Pope Francis.