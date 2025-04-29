Idaho Gives: 'Nonprofits touch all Idahoans' and community support is critical

The 13th annual Idaho Gives campaign is underway, now a four-day fundraising event for hundreds of nonprofits across the state.

More than 13,600 Idahoans donated a combined $4.3 million dollars last year, and the Idaho Community Foundation wants to grow that to 15,000 people and $4.65 million dollars this year. We speak with Kevin Bailey, ICF's Vice President for Impact and Idaho Nonprofit Center about this year's campaign and how nonprofits affect every Idaho resident.

Idaho Gives runs through May 1, 2025. Learn more, donate or track the progress at idahogives.org