Idaho Gives: 'Nonprofits touch all Idahoans' and community support is critical

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:25 AM MDT
A sidewalk sandwich board promoting Idaho Gives from April 28 - May 1, 2025
Idaho Gives on Facebook
A sandwich board promoting Idaho Gives

The 13th annual Idaho Gives campaign is underway, now a four-day fundraising event for hundreds of nonprofits across the state.

More than 13,600 Idahoans donated a combined $4.3 million dollars last year, and the Idaho Community Foundation wants to grow that to 15,000 people and $4.65 million dollars this year. We speak with Kevin Bailey, ICF's Vice President for Impact and Idaho Nonprofit Center about this year's campaign and how nonprofits affect every Idaho resident.

Idaho Gives runs through May 1, 2025. Learn more, donate or track the progress at idahogives.org
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
