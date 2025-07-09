Reported hate crime incidents increased in 2024: Idaho State Police

Sixty-eight hate crimes were reported to the Idaho State Police in 2024 . That’s a 21% increase from the previous year.

The crimes were most often motivated by racial bias, which made up 42% of offenses. The majority were reported in Boise.

Christina Bruce-Bennion is the Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights . It’s home to the Anne Frank Memorial, which was defaced by Nazi propaganda in 2020.

Bruce-Bennion said she’s concerned by the increase of incidents.

“When we make it okay to dehumanize a group of people, the violence will follow. And so a big part of that is how do we re-humanize each other.”

Extremism leading to hate crimes now mostly occurs online, said Bruce-Bennion. Research from the United States Government Accountability Office shows about a third of U. S. internet users experience hate speech .

She recommended reaching out to people around you, whether it’s friends, neighbors or faith groups, to build communities that resist hate.

“You know, fear is contagious and courage is contagious as well. And I think that when we build this network, then, it amplifies those voices,” Bruce-Bennion said.

The Wassmuth Center is taking steps to “spark conversation and connection.” It’s part of an attempt to educate against hate in Idaho.

Hate crimes must be verified by Idaho State Police before they are added to the official annual tally.