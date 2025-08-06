This steamy Idaho Shakespeare Festival thriller should be perfectly chill for a hot August night

Hardboiled fiction was tagged with the label “noir” in the early 20th century, but it was mid-century when “film noir” truly took hold.

The stories of Dashiel Hammett (“The Maltese Falcon”), Whit Masterson (“Touch of Evil”) and William Faulkner (“The Big Sleep”) were burned into the post-war subconscious with flawed heroes, distressed damsels and a good number of ne’er do well’s. And “Dial M for Murder” was among the very best, first as a modestly successful stage play and then, a wildly successful film directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

Now, "Dial M" returns to the stage in a new production presented by the Idaho Shakespeare Festival.

Indeed, "Dial M" has a generous sampling of the required noir elements: Wealthy socialite? Check. A plot for murder? Check. And multiple twists to keep your head spinning. Check, check and triple check. But it’s so much more, says ISF's Jodi Dominick who portrays Margot Wendice, a wealthy socialite whose torrid affair lands her in the eye of a summer storm of noir.

“Margot is not living authentically. And not living your truth could lead to death,” said Dominick, now in her 15th season with Idaho Shakespeare Festival. “It’s something that I think we need to look at ... examine and find the humanity within ourselves ... especially now.”

Dominick is part of a crackerjack ensemble, which includes David Anthony (D.A.) Smith, now in his 25th seasons with ISF, who portrays Chief Inspector Hubbard.

“The Chief Inspector is very professional, perhaps a little eccentric, a little along the lines of Columbo or Poirot, but not to the degree where he becomes a caricature,” said Smith. “Erudite… very sophisticated… very sharp. Really sharp, with skills of observation and knowing how to play a room. Very important.”

Dominick and Smith visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice, just prior to a recent rehearsal. And they spoke about the many layers of "Dial M, the “glam, glam, glam” of Margot’s drop-dead wardrobe, and how Boise audiences who fill the Festival's amphitheater, are so “joyful.”

