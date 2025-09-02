Amid rising economic uncertainty, anti-LGBTQ policies, fewer sponsors show up for Boise Pride

The 2025 Boise Pride is adjusting to fewer sponsors backing the event this year.

Boise Pride Director Donald Williamson said sponsorships had fallen somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 short of what the event has been able to fundraise in previous years.

Williamson said he suspected the rise of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies is part of why some sponsors have pulled out but added that was not the whole picture.

“There are probably a couple in there that are because of this anti DEI movement ,” Williamson said, adding “a handful” of past partners had simply not responded at all.

“That I kind of take a personal issue with. It's like just ‘suck it up and say ‘no, we can't do it this year.’ At least give me the response,” he said. “That's something we'll take into consideration as we move forward when it comes time to reach out to sponsors again for next year.”

Some smaller sponsors have held back in anticipation of tariffs and economic instability, while others are supporting the event with in-kind or smaller donations; playing it safe, Williamson said.

He declined to name organizations that had pulled out.

The festival is moving to Ann Morrison Park this weekend, with some adjustments. The budget for the headliner talent has been scaled down and the event will not start until Saturday, nixing the traditional Friday night kick-off party.

“We are doing something new this year, and we're doing a ticketed event at Treefort Music Hall on Friday night.” Williamson said. “It's just little things here and there that, hopefully at the end of the day, it all works out to compensating for that shortage this year.”

“We're still going to throw a hell of a party for this community, because it's incredibly needed right now,” he added.