Western Idaho Fair Attendance falls, costlier concerts and concert tickets being discussed

Price hikes on amusement rides and domestic beers at the Western Idaho Fair this summer pushed fair revenues up, but total attendance was down about 8,200 compared to 2024. That’s what Expo Idaho Director Bob Bautista told Ada County Commissioners this week.

“That's disappointing to me a little bit. I thought the crowd was going to be a lot bigger, particularly on that last weekend,” Bautista said.

There’s no clear immediate answer as to why.

“We're going to delve into what we think are some of the causes for that.”

Preliminary data show revenue up about $18,000 to $4,387,000. The Fair is the largest event at Expo Idaho, which operates solely on event revenue.

On the concert stage, the success of this year's All-American Rejects show, with 19,700 attendees , got the attention of fair organizers and Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson. He asked about the possibility of booking more early-2000s alternative rock bands.

Bautista said the booking process for next summer is just getting underway, and organizers are considering spending more on the concerts, and the possibility of making some concerts at the fair their own, separately ticketed event.

“There's even a concept that maybe we start charging more seats for tickets, and maybe make one show like the Monday show a completely free show and get some $75,000 act in there," Bautista told commissioners. “And everything [else] goes to paid or more paid seats to try and offset some of these things that are costing a lot more,” he said.

Bautista likes that idea, but wouldn’t be around to see it implemented. He’s set to retire in the coming months after 26 years of service at Expo Idaho.

This year’s expenses are still being calculated, but are likely to be higher than a year ago. Bautista said the fair’s focus on security and cleanliness - labor-intensive roles - means they can’t avoid rising personnel costs.

Attendance may have declined, but more people participated in fair exhibitions compared to last year — agriculture, craft, photo contests and the like — with the total number of exhibits up 15%.

With the site’s marquee event now in the rear view mirror, construction of the Park at Expo Idaho now hits high gear, with the greenbelt at the north end of the Expo grounds closed for construction, and other work underway to repave parking lots.

The fair concert experience will be different next summer, regardless of what bands are coming or if ticketing changes. Work is underway transforming the old horse track into a pro soccer pitch for the debut this coming spring of Athletic Club Boise in the United Soccer League. Upgrades to the grandstands and Turf Club facility are also planned by the team’s private ownership group.