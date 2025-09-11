We asked Boise Mayor McLean, often targeted with threats, to talk about political violence. It got emotional.

When we asked Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to share her thoughts on the rise of political violence, she needed a moment.

“This strikes close to home … the threats I’ve received over the years, the experience my family has had in this” she said, taking another pause. “This pitched culture of gun violence, of political violence, the dehumanizing that’s occurring of … people with whom we disagree.”

McLean added, “The assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus … he was doing what is central to what we do in this country and that is debate. Things have become too inflamed.“

In a wide-ranging conversation with George Prentice, McLean talked about the fragility “of the American experiment” and how “we need everyone to step back to think about how their words matter to demonstrate through action that what we care most about is freedom, this country, and the people that make it so great.”

