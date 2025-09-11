© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.

We asked Boise Mayor McLean, often targeted with threats, to talk about political violence. It got emotional.

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:10 PM MDT
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean
City of Boise, 123rf
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean

“The assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus … he was doing what is central to what we do in this country and that is debated. Things have become too inflamed. “

When we asked Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to share her thoughts on the rise of political violence, she needed a moment.

“This strikes close to home … the threats I’ve received over the years, the experience my family has had in this” she said, taking another pause. “This pitched culture of gun violence, of political violence, the dehumanizing that’s occurring of … people with whom we disagree.”

McLean added, “The assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus … he was doing what is central to what we do in this country and that is debate. Things have become too inflamed.“

In a wide-ranging conversation with George Prentice, McLean talked about the fragility “of the American experiment” and how “we need everyone to step back to think about how their words matter to demonstrate through action that what we care most about is freedom, this country, and the people that make it so great.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren
Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News Lauren McLeanShootingViolenceBoise Mayor
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate