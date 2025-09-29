Renovation project to honor lived experiences of thousands of Japanese Americans

From 1942 to 1945, 13,000 Japanese Americans were imprisoned by the U.S. government at the Minidoka concentration camp outside of Jerome, Idaho. Today, most of the barbed wire fences around the camp are gone, but the empty barracks remain standing, surrounded by dry grassland and windswept skies.

On Friday, the National Historic site launched a restoration project to preserve the buildings, mess hall and root cellar. Friends of Minidoka executive director Robyn Achilles said this renovation will help visitors feel the weight of America’s heavy history.

“Walking in there as a descendant of incarceration. It's so powerful to be able to feel what it was like for my grandparents and my parents to live under these conditions,” she added.

The updates include stabilizing barracks, adding tar-paper siding and furnishing the buildings with historical artifacts.

“So that could be things like coal-fired potbellied stoves, army surplus cots, wool blankets, single overhead light bulb on a strand of army surplus cots,” said South Idaho Parks Superintendent Wade Vagias, adding the project will help recreate the day-to-day of those incarcerated.

“We want to be able to accurately depict what the lived experience was here,” he added.

Craters of the Moon and Hagerman Fossilbeds National Monuments also received Legacy Restoration Funds through the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020. Since the law passed, National parks across the U.S. have received $6.5 billion in funds, set to expire at the end of the month.

Friends of Minidoka are a financial supporter of Boise State Public Radio but had no input on the reporting in this story.