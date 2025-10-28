Map: Where to find food assistance while SNAP funds are not being distributed

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said it has been instructed to temporarily delay issuing SNAP benefits by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. More than 130,000 Idahoans receive food stamps, according to the Idaho Foodbank.

In a news release, the food bank said there will be an increase in the demand for food assistance due to the delay of benefits, but also an increase from federal employees who experience paycheck delays.

Idaho has nearly 300 food banks, pantries and soup kitchens to help support families. We put together a map featuring some of the more prominent locations across the state. You can also call the Idaho CareLine at 211 or 800-926-2588.

The Idaho Foodbank does recommend calling the individual locations to confirm the hours and locations, especially with the mobile sites.

IDHW said SNAP applications will continue to be accepted but the funding will be delayed. Some of these changes will also impact customer service, with longer wait times in call centers and offices.

The Idaho Foodbank serves about 216,000 people each month through 400 partners across the state. Program Director Jana Wolf said they anticipate an increase in people accessing food pantries and soup kitchens as benefits run out at the end of this month.

In August, the average food stamp recipient in Idaho received $179 per month, or less than $2 per meal. Around 41 million Americans receive food stamps from the federal government. To qualify, an individual must report an income at or lower than 130% of the Federal Poverty Level .

It is not known when the government shutdown will end, as Republicans and Democrats appear no closer to an agreement, according to NPR. The shutdown began on Oct. 1.