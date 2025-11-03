© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho shares personal data of food stamps recipients with federal government

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 3, 2025 at 5:38 AM MST
Grocery cart loaded with fresh fruit and bread moving through the aisle.
cottoncandylola
/
Flickr
Grocery cart loaded with fresh fruit and bread moving through the aisle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture asked for the personal information of all Americans receiving food stamps. Idaho is among the 27 states that complied with the request.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent the name, address, date of birth and social security numbers of 141,000 food stamps recipients to the federal government. It also shared the immigration status of family members, as well as household income and expenses.

The IDHW said it had sent the data for 2025 and was working on compiling the information of recipients from the last five years.

Under federal law, people without legal status do not qualify for SNAP benefits, but they can apply for their U.S. citizen children to receive assistance. Recipients who live in households with mixed status family members also share that information in their application.

The request is part of the Trump administration’s order to eliminate information silos and improve government efficiency.

In October, 21 democratic-led states filed a lawsuit against the USDA, saying the data grab violates federal privacy law and is part of the president’s mass surveillance campaign.

Immigration advocates also fear the sensitive information will be shared with law enforcement agencies, such as ICE, to go after undocumented people.

A spokesperson for the USDA declined to share any information on the purpose of collecting immigration status data, saying they did not comment on pending litigation.

This month, it notified states it would not issue SNAP funds until the government reopens, affecting more than 130,000 Idahoans, including 52,000 children.

Find a map of food banks and nutritional assistance across Idaho here.
Tags
News Food BankIdaho Department of Health and WelfareU.S. Department Of AgricultureSNAP
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate