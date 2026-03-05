Hewlett Packard to pull out of Boise in 2027

Technology company Hewlett Packard, Inc. will wind down its Boise operations and leave Idaho by the end of its next fiscal year, Oct. 31, 2027.

The company notified its Boise workforce of the coming transition in an e-mail early Thursday, followed by a Zoom call, according to an employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

HP Inc. has approximately 1,100 employees in Boise, working primarily in the company's LaserJet division, according to the employee, who described the news as "hard and devastating," but said it was not necessarily surprising given the way the Boise site has been shrinking in recent years.

HP recently announced an early retirement program for its U.S.-based workforce aged 55 and older with ten or more years of service. The employee said Thursday's internal announcement, 18 months ahead of the Boise closure, was timed to ensure eligible workers could factor the program into any transition decisions.

The company told affected workers they would learn more from within their departments about individual transition options by May 1. Company leadership is expected to visit the Boise campus next week.

The transition announcement was first reported by BoiseDev.com.

Hewlett Packard, based in California's silicon valley, established a facility in Boise in the mid-1970s. It was at its then-sprawling campus on Chinden Blvd in west Boise that it developed the LaserJet printer.

The company sold its property in Boise to the state of Idaho in 2017, but has continued to lease back some office space in the years since. It spun off its computing services division to a separate company, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, in 2015.

An HP Inc. spokesperson provided a statement from the company but did not answer a list of detailed questions.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to better align HP’s real estate footprint with our global location strategy, we will exit our facility in Boise at the end of 2027. Decisions that impact people are some of the most difficult decisions any company makes, and we do not take them lightly. We value our longtime presence in Boise, and we are deeply committed to treating our employees with respect and care," the spokesperson wrote.