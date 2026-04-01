Boise celebrates Trans Day of Visibility as governor signs anti-trans bill into law

Trans Day of Visibility events took place across Idaho Tuesday afternoon. A few hours later Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill criminalizing trans people for using bathrooms that do not match their birth sex.

Boise’s Trans Pride gathering took place on the Idaho Capitol steps hours before Little signed House Bill 752 into law. The legislation targets trans people for "willfully" using their preferred bathrooms or locker rooms. Penalties include potential felony charges and jail time.

At the Capitol, Nikson Matthews spoke against the law, saying it was important to publicly show support for the trans community.

“Especially in front of this building when year after year they continue to bring bills that try to remove us from public space and remove us from our public lives,” said Matthews.

Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio Nikson Matthews, a trans Idahoan, addresses attendees about House Bill 752 at the Trans Day of Visibility event on the Capitol steps.

Speaking to the attendees, Matthews said the rally shows trans people are part of Idaho – despite the state’s many anti trans legislation.

“We live to find joy, to connect, to create a world where we can exist as our fullest and truest selves. And when the system fails us and it will continue to do so, we take care of each other,” said Matthews.

Another law targeting trans youth is in the state Senate. House Bill 822 would require educators, healthcare providers and childcare providers to tell parents within 72 hours if a child asks for help with gender transition. The penalty is up to 100,000 dollars in fines.

Andrea Rane was at the Capitol. She says that bill doesn’t help keep trans kids safe.

“What the legislature is doing is attacking the humanity and the dignity of a small number of Idahoans. It's a scapegoat and a way to sow divisiveness and fear that is just going to divide Idahoans further in a time when we need unity and community,” said Rane.

Tuesday Afternoon, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also proclaimed March 31 as the city’s official Trans Day of Visibility.

Gov. Little signed a bill earlier on Tuesday that imposes fines on any Idaho building flying a pride flag. Boise City Hall took down its flag.

But blue, pink and white lights projected the trans pride flag onto city hall Tuesday evening.