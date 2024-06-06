City of Boise moves to renew Lime contract, add parking corrals

Since shifting to Lime as its sole micro mobility provider in July 2023, the City of Boise has recorded 433,000 trips on electric Lime scooters and bikes. The contract would continue to give the city money per mile.

As the city moves to renew with Lime, officials are looking to prioritize parking compliance and accessibility with a new pilot program.

City of Boise Mobility and Public Spaces Program Manager Tessa Grieger said in a City Council meeting Tuesday “This is something that we've been working on over the past few months, and the goal is to implement marked parking areas or corrals to improve device parking. We're aiming to have these in place as a pilot this summer.”

She says the first parking corrals will be placed in “focus areas” including the Lusk District, downtown Boise, and the Boise State campus.

Grieger also says that mandatory parking and preferred parking pins will remain in place to help keep sidewalks and roads accessible to other users.