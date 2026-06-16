Judge temporarily blocks anti-trans bathroom law from fully going into effect

On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked Idaho’s anti-trans bathroom bill from fully going into effect.

Set to kick in on July 1, HB752 criminalizes people who use public restrooms or changing rooms that do not align with their birth sex, including in governmental buildings and private businesses.

In April, six transgender plaintiffs sued the state saying it was discriminatory and asked for an injunction .

A first offense would lead to a misdemeanor, a second one, a felony.

“Every trans Idahoan would have to think about what bathrooms they can use every time they leave their house,” said ACLU of Idaho’s Emily Croston, an attorney representing the plaintiffs in the suit. “This is one of the most sweeping, punitive bans in the country.”

The injunction blocks parts of the law from being enforced while the suit works its way through the court system. The plaintiffs argue the bill is unconstitutional and vague , targeting Idahoans on the basis of sex and their transgender identity.

“It doesn't provide folks with notice of what conduct is prescribed or illegal under the law,” Croston said. “It also doesn't provide law enforcement with standards that they can use to enforce the law.”

In an email, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said this latest injunction was “a results-driven decision that misapplies the law, confuses the issues, and misrepresents the position of the State. Biological sex is not vague, and neither is this law.”

“The good news is that this ruling is narrow,” he wrote, “Idaho’s law remains enforceable in most settings, including changing rooms and many restrooms. The injunction applies only in limited circumstances and to certain people.”

The order blocks enforcement for single and multi-use restrooms when no alternatives are provided.

Labrador added his office would appeal the decision.

