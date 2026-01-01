Chantal Ramirez

Education: Pitzer College

Highlights



Born and raised in Nampa, Idaho (I still somehow ended up in another city of trees)

I work with the President, Dean and elected faculty of Pitzer College to shape college policy impacting over 1,000 students and faculty

I took one journalism class last fall and was able to publish my first ever op-ed with Idaho Education News, despite being a novice! Since then, I have been published twice, won the Dreier Roundtable Op-Ed Writing Contest at Claremont McKenna College and was selected as one of four interns as part of the VOCES summer cohort of journalism interns!

Experience

I am a first-generation college student at Pitzer College studying Public Policy and Economics. I am only in higher education today thanks to various opportunities presented to me throughout my K-12 public Idaho education; including mentorship through TRIO Upward Bound and CTE classes in the Animal Science and Accounting applied-pathway curriculum.

As a woman motivated by public service, I seek to empower others with the information, knowledge and resources they need to succeed as individuals. Journalism serves as a way for me to empower others to stay informed and utilize what oftentimes can be inaccurate, biased or complex information, to improve people's lives.

Outside of school and work, you can catch me researching random topics about anything and everything, taking inspiration from people's outfits (yes, that includes everyone I talk to), walking on the Greenbelt and sipping on Kombucha (although, maybe not in the afternoon!).