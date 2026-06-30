© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After yearlong union bargaining, Idaho Statesman news team reaches deal with owner McClatchy

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 30, 2026 at 11:28 AM MDT
Idaho Statesman

After a year of negotiation, Idaho Statesman union members have made a deal with their owners McClatchy Media.

In May, the newsroom staff of the Idaho Statesman, along with Washington-based newspapers Bellingham Herald, The Olympian, Tri-City Herald and the Tacoma News Tribune, went on a one day strike. They condemned what they called “unfair wages” and the company’s use of “AI slop.”

On Monday, the Idaho News Guild announced union members had voted to ratify new three-year contracts negotiated with McClatchy.

“It really shows that solidarity works,” said local sports reporter and Union chair Michael Lycklama.

In a statement, the News Guild said the deal included salary increases of 7.2% to 15.5% over the next three years.

“Some of our members are getting an immediate 11% raise, which just makes a huge difference in anyone's life,” he added.  

The company agreed to ban the use of Artificial Intelligence to replace staff or decrease their hours. It also cannot force reporters to use AI, nor can it use the technology to impersonate them. The new contracts also prohibit mandatory production quotas in performance reviews. Lycklama said those should be bare minimum standards for the industry.

“Our jobs have to be done by us, by our members,” he added. “Any AI that touches our work, we get to review it; we have oversight of it. We are not just outsourcing our jobs to robots.”

“We're going to continue holding this company accountable for everything that it does and ensuring that Idaho has the news source that it deserves,” Lycklama said.

McClatchy did not respond to a request for comment.
Tags
News Idaho StatesmanMcClatchyStrikeUnions
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate