© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

The power and potential of Indigenous agriculture

Boise State Public Radio News | By Lauren Gilger
Published July 7, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT
Hopi farmer and University of Arizona faculty Michael Kotutwa Johnson has a farm about 90 minutes north of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Lauren Gilger / KJZZ
Hopi farmer and University of Arizona faculty Michael Kotutwa Johnson has a farm about 90 minutes north of Flagstaff, Arizona.

A new University of Arizona study found that American Indians operate 62% of farms in Arizona and manage more than 80% of the state’s total agricultural land. But those farmers are still not getting the recognition or resources they need. Michael Kotutwa Johnson is a Hopi dry farmer and a coauthor of the study.

“I don't think people really understand the agricultural imprint and footprint that [tribes] have here in Arizona and have since, I almost like to say time immemorial,” Kotutwa Johnson said.
Tags
News Our Living Lands
Lauren Gilger
See stories by Lauren Gilger

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate