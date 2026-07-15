Boise Mayor and Deputy Police Chief respond after recent incidents on the Greenbelt

After two recent incidents on the Greenbelt, including one where a homeless man was charged with murder, two Idaho legislators sent a press release blaming Boise Police for not doing enough to enforce the state's anti-camping ordinance.

The release, sent by House Speaker Mike Moyle (R-Star) and Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa), said if they had, the alleged murder of 25-year-old Jordan Harbst may have been prevented.

“I’m not going to speak to talking points made by elected officials, or get political in any way,” said Boise Police Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks. “My focus is really representing the dedicated men and women of the Boise Police Department who are committed to protecting our community.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean had an opposite response — asking how anyone could expect an incident like this to become political.

"There's a family that is hurting, a community that is reeling. And we need real solutions, compassion, care, putting people first and real solutions."

Moyle and Skaug insist greater enforcement of Idaho anti-camping laws may have prevented the stabbing. Ross Wardlaw, the man accused of killing Harbst, had been homeless for more than a decade and was known to sleep on the Greenbelt, according to prosecutors.

“The law was not written to criminalize homelessness,” wrote Skaug in the release. “The law was written to protect citizens from mentally unstable people who camp in public places. If the City of Boise had followed the law, that young man would likely be alive. My heart goes out to the victim's family. They should consider hiring a wrongful death attorney for possible action against the City of Boise."

In an interview, McLean and Brooks talked about the city’s response to the attack and their thoughts on what McLean says has become “political theater” in the wake of a tragedy.

Read the full transcript of the conversation here.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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