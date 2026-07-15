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Death caused by ICE in Maine brings Boise residents in solidarity

Boise State Public Radio News | By Steffi Puerto
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:44 PM MDT
Protestor Jaewon Lee speaks at an anti-ICE rally Tuesday in front of Boise City Hall
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Organizer Jaewon Lee speaks at an anti-ICE rally Tuesday in front of Boise City Hall

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Biddeford, Maine, shot and killed 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero in his vehicle.

People gathered in downtown Boise on Tuesday in solidarity. Guerrero's death comes a week after federal agents killed another man in Houston.

Jaewan Lee from the grassroots organization Boise Blackbirds spoke to roughly a dozen people in front of City Hall.

“How do you say something meaningful about someone you didn’t know from the other side of the country?” said Lee.

The purpose of coordinating the gathering for Lee was for people to be able to share their grief and rage.

“But also show our neighbors and community leaders and those in power that some of us still cling to something greater than fear,” said Lee.

NPR reports nine people have died at the hands of ICE agents during Trump’s second term.

“If Idaho doesn’t stand up against that, then we’re basically just saying we’re okay with that,” said Lee.

He also condemned Gov. Brad Little’s support of immigration enforcement in the state, which includes Idaho State Police assisting in transferring undocumented people to detention facilities.
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News ImmigrationLatinoImmigration And Customs Enforcement
Steffi Puerto
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