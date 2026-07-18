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Ohio Fire forces emergency evacuations near Hailey

Boise State Public Radio News | By Troy Oppie
Published July 18, 2026 at 5:33 PM MDT
Updated July 18, 2026 at 6:59 PM MDT
A brushfire burns in the hills just outside Hailey, ID, with bright orange flames and dense black smoke rising over a mountain.
Blaine County Sheriff's Office
The Ohio Fire burns near Hailey, ID on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Photo by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

The Ohio Fire was first reported early Saturday afternoon off Ohio Gulch Road northeast of Hailey and has quickly spread to an estimated 500 acres according to fire officials.

As of 5:20 p.m. the Blaine County Sheriff's office says The Indian Creek and Ohio Gulch zones are under level three, 'go now' evacuation orders, and the Hiawatha zone, just northeast of Hailey, off Buttercup Road is under a level two, 'be set' evacuation warning. The Red Cross is establishing an evacuation shelter at Life Church on Mckercher Blvd. There is no evacuation shelter at Wood River Middle School, which was previously announced by the Sheriff's Office as a shelter location.

Blaine County Emergency Evacuation Map

The Sheriff's office has closed Buttercup Road at Highway 75 and Red Devil Lane due to the fire and asks travelers to avoid the area.

"Your presence is making it harder for our emergency personnel," the office posted on social media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Tags
News HaileyWildfires 2026
Troy Oppie
Troy Oppie is a reporter and local host of 'All Things Considered' for Boise State Public Radio News.
See stories by Troy Oppie

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