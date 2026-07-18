Ohio Fire forces emergency evacuations near Hailey

The Ohio Fire was first reported early Saturday afternoon off Ohio Gulch Road northeast of Hailey and has quickly spread to an estimated 500 acres according to fire officials.

As of 5:20 p.m. the Blaine County Sheriff's office says The Indian Creek and Ohio Gulch zones are under level three, 'go now' evacuation orders, and the Hiawatha zone, just northeast of Hailey, off Buttercup Road is under a level two, 'be set' evacuation warning. The Red Cross is establishing an evacuation shelter at Life Church on Mckercher Blvd. There is no evacuation shelter at Wood River Middle School, which was previously announced by the Sheriff's Office as a shelter location.

Blaine County Emergency Evacuation Map

The Sheriff's office has closed Buttercup Road at Highway 75 and Red Devil Lane due to the fire and asks travelers to avoid the area.

"Your presence is making it harder for our emergency personnel," the office posted on social media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.