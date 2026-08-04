Twin Falls extends free crisis counseling after mass shooting

Free crisis counseling continues through Wednesday for anyone affected by the weekend’s mass shooting in Twin Falls that left at least three people dead and seven injured.

Counseling sessions will run for most of the day as providers and other agencies will be on-hand to offer help. That includes the Red Cross and spiritual leaders, as well as mental health professionals.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks announced the extension of these services at Monday’s city council meeting.

“We encourage people from the community to go there, seek the resources that are available to them, comfort each other and be there for each other in their time of needs [sic],” Hicks said.

Community member Maria Hernandez also spoke at the meeting. She said a counselor helped her process her emotions and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I didn’t realize I was grieving, but I love this great city. I’m grieving for the loss of the people that died and also for the victims,” Hernandez said.

Anyone can drop in for a session at Rock Creek Elementary between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Wednesday night.

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