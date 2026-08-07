Idaho is one of the first states in the country to implement a new attorney licensing exam.

Last month, 125 University of Idaho graduates of the only law school in the state, tested to get licensed.

“We're very proud and excited to be among the first of the 10 jurisdictions to have launched the brand NextGen Bar exam,” said Maureen Ryan Braley, the Executive Director of the Idaho State Bar.

Braley said the National Conference of Bar Examiners or NCB, began a study in 2018 to study the efficacy of the test. Then three years ago, the state bar formed a task force to decide if Idaho would start using the test.

“We have not done a wholesale comprehensive look at the bar exam since really the 1970s, when the multistate bar exam, which was the multiple choice component of the test, was developed.”

Idaho is one of 10 jurisdictions including Washington, Oregon, Missouri and Guam to use the new test, which is less about memorizing and more about testing lawyering skills.

“By being in the first group of states to use the new exam, we benefited from additional resources provided by the NCB to assist us in administering the new test, like training boots on the ground,” she added.

Before, law grads would test for 12 hours over two days, while the new test takes nine hours over a day and a half.

To prepare students for the new exam format, the University of Idaho's College of Law now includes more clinic experience.

“That's where a law student can work under a professor or a supervising attorney to actually interface with real clients and provide more like the real legal work you would do upon becoming a licensed attorney.”

Braley recommends law students to utilize study aids from the National Conference of Bar Examiners and law school resources to prepare for the exam.

The previous exam will sunset across the country in July of 2028.