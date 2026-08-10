Sugarcane’s complex legacy and future in Hawaiʻi

Mahealani DuPont is Tahitian Mā’ohi and is a Co-host and producer for Hawaiʻi Radio Hour . Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with DuPont about her reporting on sugarcane's complex legacy and future for food sovereignty in Hawaiʻi.

“There is no way that the only history of sugarcane is that of the colonizer's history,” DuPont said. “So, that kind of led me down a rabbit hole of asking the question, who is Kō? Who is sugarcane as a person, as an ancestor, as a Kupuna?”