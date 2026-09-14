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Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Nevada tribes and the fight against data centers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Kat Fulwider
Published September 14, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
Members of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Water Over Data Alliance stand in front of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Offices in Nixon, Nevada. On August 21, the Tribal Council passed a permanent moratorium on data centers on Pyramid Lake Paiute homelands.
Courtesy of the Water Over Data Alliance
Members of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Water Over Data Alliance stand in front of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Offices in Nixon, Nevada. On August 21, the Tribal Council passed a permanent moratorium on data centers on Pyramid Lake Paiute homelands.

Data centers have become a flashpoint across the country. And as Indigenous lands are increasingly involved, tribal communities are taking action.

“We've been really focused on education and educating the community about how data centers specifically impact indigenous communities and how it still is a form of land theft and water theft,” said Autumn Harry, Pyramid Lake Paiute tribal member and co-founder of the Water Over Data Alliance.
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News MWNBMountain West News BureauOur Living Lands
Kat Fulwider
Kat Fulwider is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and photographer. She is currently a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR and is a graduate of the School of Photographic Arts of Ottawa. During her time in Canada she published the photo book, Your Side of the Story, which chronicles the experiences of the unhoused youth of Ottawa.
See stories by Kat Fulwider

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