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City of Moscow considers new guidelines for AI use in public art

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:07 PM MDT
A close shot of the artist, a bearded white man, leaning towards his mural, painting the details of a face looking in the distance, and wearing a helmet.
Geoff Crimmins
/
City of Moscow Public Arts
Human artist Taylor Shaw works on his "Forged in Moscow" mural located on the Moscow City Shop at the intersection of Polk and Public Streets.

The City of Moscow is considering new guidelines that would require artists to disclose any use of AI in proposed public artworks.

The suggested guidelines do not forbid the use of Artificial Intelligence, but focus on disclosure. The new rules, first reported by the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, invite artists to be transparent about the process behind their submissions to the city.

At an administrative committee meeting on Monday, Arts Manager Megan Cherry said artists would be asked if they have used AI in their design, which tools have been used and how, and what they, as human makers, have contributed in concert with the generative program.

Cherry said the proposed change came after commission members, council members and community members expressed concerns over the new technology. The AI landscape, she added, is changing rapidly and its use in art brings up issues of originality and sourcing.

“Artists’ work is being used and sort of filtered into AI, fed into AI without any kind of consent,” Cherry said, adding most of the arts commission staff is strongly anti-AI.

“A lot of folks are feeling that this is the antithesis of that dignified human creativity,” she said.

The new guidelines, last updated in 2021, will be considered by the Moscow City Council next week.
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News Artificial IntelligenceMoscowPublic Art
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
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