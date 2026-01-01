Austen Erblat

Expertise: Writing, editing, producing

Education: Florida Atlantic University

Highlights:



Florida man trying not to get lost in the mountains

My cat Sox is my harshest editor

I toured the U.S. and Canada in a small van with a blues rock band

Experience:

I was born and raised in South Florida, where I learned journalism at my college newspaper as a reporter and editor while studying political science, history and music.

After receiving my bachelor's degree, I was hired as a reporter at my hometown newspaper, the South Florida Sun Sentinel. After covering everything from breaking news to local politics, criminal justice to climate change, I ventured west to become a digital content producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado in Denver.

It’s in Colorado that I learned about living with actual seasons, water conservation, broadcast news, and how much harder everything is one to two miles above sea level.

The Mountain West News Bureau is my first foray into radio journalism and public media, and I look forward to helping the Mountain West News Bureau continue to tell impactful stories vital to the entire region.

Email: If you have a news tip, feedback on a story, or want to suggest music, a podcast, or a moderately-challenging hike, email me.

