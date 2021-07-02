Dave Rosenthal

Dave is managing editor of the Mountain West News Bureau. He has led other public radio collaborations that focused on the Great Lakes region and on health care in the Midwest. Before moving to public broadcasting, Dave worked as a reporter and editor at The Baltimore Sun, including leading the investigations/enterprise team. He has led many award-winning projects, and was an editor for Sun staff work that was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2003 and 2016.

Dave is an avid reader and movie-watcher, and can recite entire scenes from "Diner." He's also a big sports fan, especially of UConn basketball. In his free time, he can usually be found biking on roads and trails.