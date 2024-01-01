© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Joseph Lee

Indigenous Affairs Editor, Our Living Lands

Expertise: Indigenous affairs, climate & environmental stories

Education: Columbia University

Highlights

  • I’m the author of a forthcoming book about Indigenous identity, Martha’s Vineyard and Aquinnah Wampanoag history
  • I serve on the Indigenous Journalists Association Board of Directors
  • I live in New York City, but enjoy getting out of the city when I can! 

Experience

I’m the Indigenous Affairs Editor for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that is a collaboration with the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, and Native Public Media. I work with the Mountain West New Bureau reporters and our partners to cover the impact of climate change on Indigenous communities across the country. I’ve previously worked as a freelance reporter and the Senior Indigenous Affairs Fellow at Grist, where I reported on Indigenous climate and environmental stories around the world.

