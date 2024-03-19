Liisa Rogers joined the Community Advisory Board in January 2024 and is excited to contribute to the Idaho listening community through this collaboration with an amazing station, board and staff.

She moved to Boise in 2003 to manage the research library at Healthwise, Inc. Her professional background includes mental health, library science, health care, research and technology. She is "mostly retired" but serves on a couple of boards and fills in at St. Luke's Medical Library in Boise when needed. Prior to becoming a medical librarian, she was a clinical social worker.

Liisa is originally from a small college town on the east coast, bust has lived in the west since 1985. She finds the NPR station wherever she is and is an avid listener. She is a sustaining member of and volunteer for KBSU, and an active community member in Boise.

Liisa loves to be outdoors. Trail running is her passions, but she also skates, skis, walks, swims, bikes and dabbles in dance fitness. She loves to read, spend time with friends and family, and to do the New York Times Crossword.