Flooding in Yellowstone and it's impact on the communities around the park
The recent flooding around Yellowstone National Park also created challenges for gateway towns like Gardner, Red Lodge and Cooke City in Montana. That includes lost homes and possibly lost livelihoods.
For travelers who can no longer access the park through those towns, there's another Montana entrance: West of Yellowstone, the most popular gateway to the park. Mountain West News Bureau Reporter Madelyn Beck was there last week.