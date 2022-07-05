© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Join us on July 7 for a community conversation on issues and ideas from the Magic Valley Latino/a community.
Idaho Matters

Flooding in Yellowstone and it's impact on the communities around the park

Published July 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT
The recent flooding around Yellowstone National Park also created challenges for gateway towns like Gardner, Red Lodge and Cooke City in Montana. That includes lost homes and possibly lost livelihoods.

For travelers who can no longer access the park through those towns, there's another Montana entrance: West of Yellowstone, the most popular gateway to the park. Mountain West News Bureau Reporter Madelyn Beck was there last week.

Idaho Matters Yellowstone National ParkFlooding
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
