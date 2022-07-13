A conversation with Pulitzer prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert
It's not everyday you can take a journey to Devils Hole, Nevada, the Great Barrier Reef, the Mississippi Delta, the Chicago River and Southern Iceland with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. However, that is exactly what Elizabeth Kolbert does with her new book, "Under a White Sky, the Nature of the Future."
Our Morning Edition host George Prentice chatted with Kolbert just before her appearance at the Sun Valley Writers Conference.