Idaho Matters

A conversation with Pulitzer prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert

Published July 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
It's not everyday you can take a journey to Devils Hole, Nevada, the Great Barrier Reef, the Mississippi Delta, the Chicago River and Southern Iceland with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. However, that is exactly what Elizabeth Kolbert does with her new book, "Under a White Sky, the Nature of the Future."

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice chatted with Kolbert just before her appearance at the Sun Valley Writers Conference.

Idaho Matters Sun ValleyClimate ChangeGlobal Warming
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
