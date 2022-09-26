Amtrak service could be returning to Boise

Since the last Amtrak train pulled out of the Boise Depot over two decades ago, there have been efforts to reinstate the service.

However, it wasn't until recently that those efforts gained traction with a recent program that could renew 750 miles of train routes through Boise and much of southern Idaho.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Bre Brush, Boise Mayor McLean's Chief Advisor on Transportation, to talk more about the Corridor ID Program.

