Hannah Gardoski was the Idaho Matters Assistant Producer from 2022-2026.

Expertise: Editing, writing, producing

Education: Richmond American University London + BSU

Highlights



I carry a book with me almost everywhere I go

I shouldn’t be allowed to play board games; I get too competitive

Huge Joan Baez fan

Experience

If there’s one thing I love most in this world, it’s a good story. Which is why, in 2022, I joined the Idaho Matters team at Boise State Public Radio. On the show, we cover the gamut, from arts to politics—you name it, we’ve written about it. Because of this diversity, we’ve been honored with awards from both the Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association and the Public Media Journalist Association.

Behind the scenes, I get to do a bit of everything, from producing to writing to working on our digital posts, and of course, sharing those stories I love so much.

Email: If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.