Hannah GardoskiIdaho Matters Assistant Producer
Hannah Gardoski was the Idaho Matters Assistant Producer from 2022-2026.
Expertise: Editing, writing, producing
Education: Richmond American University London + BSU
Highlights
- I carry a book with me almost everywhere I go
- I shouldn’t be allowed to play board games; I get too competitive
- Huge Joan Baez fan
Experience
If there’s one thing I love most in this world, it’s a good story. Which is why, in 2022, I joined the Idaho Matters team at Boise State Public Radio. On the show, we cover the gamut, from arts to politics—you name it, we’ve written about it. Because of this diversity, we’ve been honored with awards from both the Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association and the Public Media Journalist Association.
Behind the scenes, I get to do a bit of everything, from producing to writing to working on our digital posts, and of course, sharing those stories I love so much.
Email: If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
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On a clear night in central Idaho the stars are hard to miss. Protecting that view takes more than just a remote location, which is something that Sun Valley Resort is doing.
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A new bridge could close a gap in the greenbelt, giving walkers and cyclists a safer, more direct way to explore the scenic trail system in the Garden City.
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Step into a world of movement and music as LED brings their latest production, inspired by the wrestling ring, to life!
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After a major renovation, one of Boise's beloved nonprofits is reopening with more space to support and inspire the city's storytelling community.
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A new work of fiction revisits a defining moment in history through three generations of women, revealing how the hopes and struggles of one era can shape the stories we carry with us.
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A board game designer decides to bring a little strategy to her love life, turning dating and friendship into a game with rules and consequences.
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Wedding bells turn deadly in Rachel Harrison's newest novel, trapping Willa Sullivan in a terrifying time loop, reliving the same night, and her own murder until she can break free.
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After her murder, 19-year-old Delilah returns as a ghost with no memory of what happened, setting off a chain of events as she searches for her killer.
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Have you ever dreamed of going on a safari? Well, here’s your chance, but fair warning, this isn’t your typical wildlife adventure.
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For more than two decades one group of Idaho women have been coming together to support local nonprofits, turning their shared generosity into $7 million.