A conversation with Dr. Marlene Tromp

Published October 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT
While the University of Idaho is telling its employees what they should or shouldn’t talk about when it comes to contraception, including condom use, Boise State’s president says while emergency contraception, like plan B, can’t be dispensed, nothing has changed regarding birth control.

Boise State’s president since 2019, Tromp visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to also talk about a concerted effort to attract more in-person, in-state freshmen, new financial opportunities for students and her level of involvement with the high-profile football team.

Idaho Matters University Of IdahoBoise State UniversityContraception
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
