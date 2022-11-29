© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit for a chance to win $1,000 on-air advertising
Idaho Matters podcast network.png
Idaho Matters

Rivers and lakes along the west are drying up

Published November 29, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

The Great Salt Lake is drying out, the lake reached record lows this year and Utah lawmakers are scrambling for solutions. One key factor in protecting the water will be preserving the largest river that feeds the lake.

The Great Salt Lake isn't the only one drying up though, so is the Colorado River. Communities that rely on the river are already feeling the pinch. Many large cities throughout the southwest are well-positioned to weather the coming crisis but for some small towns, like Page, Arizona, the threat of losing their water supply completely is no longer hypothetical.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey and KUNC's Alex Hager Reports.

Tags
Idaho Matters Colorado RiverUtah
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright