Rivers and lakes along the west are drying up

The Great Salt Lake is drying out, the lake reached record lows this year and Utah lawmakers are scrambling for solutions. One key factor in protecting the water will be preserving the largest river that feeds the lake.

The Great Salt Lake isn't the only one drying up though, so is the Colorado River. Communities that rely on the river are already feeling the pinch. Many large cities throughout the southwest are well-positioned to weather the coming crisis but for some small towns, like Page, Arizona, the threat of losing their water supply completely is no longer hypothetical.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey and KUNC's Alex Hager Reports.

