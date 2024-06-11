Could elk feedgrounds be leaving Wyoming?

Some Western states choose to feed elk occasionally, but Wyoming has the nations largest feeding program.

It started about 100 years ago - when winters were harsh and ranchers were upset that elk were getting into their hay yards. Now there are 22 feedgrounds statewide.

But that whole system is in jeopardy due to a deadly disease that spreads when elk gather. Wyoming Public Radio's Caitlin Tan visited a feedground in late March and has this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

