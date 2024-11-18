60 years wild: celebrating the Wilderness Act

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act , the law that gives Congress the authority to establish wilderness areas. Some of the most beloved outdoor recreation spots in our region are wilderness areas. Decades later, land managers and advocates say it’s still a valuable tool to protect landscapes and hope to expand its legacy.

Aspen Public Radio’s Caroline Llanes , reporting for the Mountain West News Bureau, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Wilderness Act and what it means 60 years later.