© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters

60 years wild: celebrating the Wilderness Act

By Staff
Published November 18, 2024 at 2:04 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act, the law that gives Congress the authority to establish wilderness areas. Some of the most beloved outdoor recreation spots in our region are wilderness areas. Decades later, land managers and advocates say it’s still a valuable tool to protect landscapes and hope to expand its legacy.

Aspen Public Radio’s Caroline Llanes, reporting for the Mountain West News Bureau, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the Wilderness Act and what it means 60 years later.

Tags
Idaho Matters Wilderness ActNational Park Service
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate